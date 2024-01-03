Wednesday's contest at McAlister Field House has the Citadel Bulldogs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) going head to head against the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-68 win for Citadel, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 69, Western Carolina 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-0.9)

Citadel (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Citadel is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Western Carolina's 6-4-0 ATS record. The Bulldogs are 3-6-0 and the Catamounts are 3-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Citadel is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall while Western Carolina has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game, with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.2 points per game (128th in college basketball) and give up 66 per outing (74th in college basketball).

Western Carolina grabs 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Western Carolina hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (168th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.4 per game at 31.5%.

Western Carolina and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 10.2 per game (56th in college basketball) and force 10.2 (319th in college basketball).

