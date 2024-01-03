Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at St. Thomas More Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chapel Hill High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee County High School at Apex Friendship High School