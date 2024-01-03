The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.5.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -2.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

UNC Greensboro's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

The average point total in UNC Greensboro's outings this year is 148.6, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 3-7-0 this season.

Furman has a 3-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-7-0 mark from UNC Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 4 40% 78.5 163.2 70.1 150.3 143.1 Furman 7 77.8% 84.7 163.2 80.2 150.3 158.1

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

UNC Greensboro covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Spartans record only 1.7 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Paladins allow (80.2).

UNC Greensboro is 1-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 80.2 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-7-0 2-3 7-3-0 Furman 3-6-0 1-2 7-2-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Home/Away Splits

UNC Greensboro Furman 5-0 Home Record 5-1 1-4 Away Record 0-4 0-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-2-0 97.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.5 62.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 87 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-0-0

