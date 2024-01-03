The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. Furman matchup in this article.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Furman Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-2.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-2.5) 151.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro is 4-8-0 ATS this season.

A total of eight out of the Spartans' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Furman has covered three times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Paladins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 12 times this season.

