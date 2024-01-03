The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins sit at 60th.
  • The Spartans score 78.5 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 80.2 the Paladins allow.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is putting up 34.6 more points per game (97.2) than it is on the road (62.6).
  • In home games, the Spartans are allowing three fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.8).
  • UNC Greensboro is averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 48.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 4.2 more threes and 19.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.2 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ High Point L 74-63 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Virginia-Lynchburg W 135-57 Greensboro Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Texas L 72-37 Moody Center
1/3/2024 Furman - Greensboro Coliseum
1/6/2024 East Tennessee State - Greensboro Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.