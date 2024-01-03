The UNC Greensboro Spartans (9-4, 0-0 SoCon) will host the Furman Paladins (6-7, 0-0 SoCon) after winning five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

The Spartans make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Paladins have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games UNC Greensboro shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Spartans are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Paladins sit at 60th.

The Spartans score 78.5 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 80.2 the Paladins allow.

UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 80.2 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, UNC Greensboro is putting up 34.6 more points per game (97.2) than it is on the road (62.6).

In home games, the Spartans are allowing three fewer points per game (69.8) than away from home (72.8).

UNC Greensboro is averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 48.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 4.2 more threes and 19.1% points better than it is averaging on the road (8.2 threes per game, 29.7% three-point percentage).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule