The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are at home in Big South action against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -10.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

In eight of nine games this season, UNC Asheville and its opponents have gone over 142.5 points.

UNC Asheville's contests this year have an average total of 156.5, 14.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs have only covered the spread twice in nine opportunities this season.

UNC Asheville has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have played as a favorite of -600 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UNC Asheville has a 85.7% chance to win.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 8 88.9% 81.7 153.9 74.9 145.4 152.3 South Carolina Upstate 3 30% 72.2 153.9 70.5 145.4 143.3

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

UNC Asheville went 11-7-0 ATS in conference play last season.

The Bulldogs score 11.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Spartans allow (70.5).

When UNC Asheville totals more than 70.5 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 2-7-0 0-1 6-3-0 South Carolina Upstate 4-6-0 3-2 3-7-0

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits

UNC Asheville South Carolina Upstate 5-1 Home Record 3-2 0-4 Away Record 2-6 1-2-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 92.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.2 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

