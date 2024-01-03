UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 3
Wednesday's contest at G.B. Hodge Center has the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8) squaring off against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-61 win for South Carolina Upstate, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Bulldogs head into this matchup after a 72-34 victory over Brevard on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 62, UNC Asheville 61
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 72-71 win at home on December 21.
- UNC Asheville has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-71 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 207) on December 21
- 53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 322) on November 12
- 67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 340) on November 21
- 59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 353) on December 9
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 42.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Jaila Lee: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Lalmani Simmons: 12.0 PTS, 39.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
- Mallory Bruce: 8.1 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.1 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 61.2 points per game (259th in college basketball) while giving up 54.9 per outing (33rd in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game.
- The Bulldogs score 69.2 points per game at home, and 55.2 away.
- UNC Asheville is giving up fewer points at home (49.0 per game) than on the road (61.8).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.