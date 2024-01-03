Wednesday's Big South slate will see the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline FanDuel UNC Asheville (-8.5) 141.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Trends

UNC Asheville has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Bulldogs games have hit the over six out of 12 times this season.

South Carolina Upstate has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Spartans games have gone over the point total three out of 10 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.