The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-7, 0-0 Big South) are welcoming in the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-8, 0-0 Big South) for a matchup of Big South foes at Kimmel Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

In games UNC Asheville shoots better than 43.8% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 308th.

The Bulldogs record 11.2 more points per game (81.7) than the Spartans allow (70.5).

When UNC Asheville puts up more than 70.5 points, it is 8-4.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UNC Asheville is averaging 17.5 more points per game (92) than it is away from home (74.5).

In 2023-24, the Bulldogs are allowing 65.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 86.5.

In terms of total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville has played better in home games this season, averaging 10.5 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has produced a 37.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.3% clip in away games.

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule