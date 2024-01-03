Stokes County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Stokes County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Stokes County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Stokes High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stokes High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
