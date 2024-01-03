SoCon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is one game featuring a SoCon team on Wednesday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Chattanooga Mocs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow SoCon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.