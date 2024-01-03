Rowan County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Rowan High School at East Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Rowan High School at Gray Stone Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Richfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Rowan High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.