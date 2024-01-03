The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 53.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.

North Carolina Central is 5-5 when it scores more than 53.9 points.

Chattanooga is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.

The Mocs record 5.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow (69.6).

When Chattanooga totals more than 69.6 points, it is 4-1.

North Carolina Central is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.

The Mocs are making 44.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.7%).

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)

13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57) Kimeira Burks: 14.2 PTS, 2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)

14.2 PTS, 2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104) Morgan Callahan: 10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG% Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

