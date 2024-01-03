How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (11-3) will be trying to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-8) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at McKenzie Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 53.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.
- North Carolina Central is 5-5 when it scores more than 53.9 points.
- Chattanooga is 11-2 when it allows fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Mocs record 5.3 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow (69.6).
- When Chattanooga totals more than 69.6 points, it is 4-1.
- North Carolina Central is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Mocs are making 44.7% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.7%).
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (18-for-57)
- Kimeira Burks: 14.2 PTS, 2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (35-for-104)
- Morgan Callahan: 10.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 STL, 35.8 FG%
- Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|W 65-63
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 70-65
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Furman
|L 73-63
|Timmons Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/8/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
