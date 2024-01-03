New Hanover County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in New Hanover County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashley High School at Croatan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Newport, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
