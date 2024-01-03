Wednesday's ACC slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC) playing the NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

NC State vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other NC State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Morsell: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Tae Davis: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank 350th 62.8 Points Scored 79.5 82nd 101st 67.5 Points Allowed 70.5 170th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 36.7 179th 186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 240th 6.8 3pt Made 8.0 136th 343rd 10.3 Assists 13.7 171st 127th 11.2 Turnovers 9.4 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.