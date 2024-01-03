Mecklenburg County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Carmel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Land High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesville High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Amos Hough High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kings Mountain High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
