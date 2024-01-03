Johnston County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithfield- Selma High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
