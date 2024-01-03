Iredell County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Iredell County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesville High School at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
