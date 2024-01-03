The High Point Panthers (5-8) go up against the Radford Highlanders (4-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big South play.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

The Highlanders' 54.6 points per game are 16.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Panthers give up to opponents.

High Point's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 54.6 points.

The Panthers put up 5.1 fewer points per game (60) than the Highlanders allow (65.1).

High Point has a 2-3 record when scoring more than 65.1 points.

Radford is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 60 points.

The Panthers are making 37.4% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Highlanders concede to opponents (40.1%).

The Highlanders make 36% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% less than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)

14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93) Nakyah Terrell: 8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 29 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

4.9 PTS, 29 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Anna Haeger: 6.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.1 PTS, 42 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Amaria McNear: 4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

High Point Schedule