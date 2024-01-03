The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to build on a six-game home winning streak when they host the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

High Point vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Radford, Virginia

Radford, Virginia Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -1.5 143.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

High Point has played nine games this season that have had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

High Point's games this year have had a 157.9-point total on average, 14.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, High Point has compiled an 11-2-0 record against the spread.

High Point has come away with two wins in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Panthers have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

High Point has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

High Point vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 7 53.8% 73.5 158.8 68.6 141.2 141 High Point 9 69.2% 85.3 158.8 72.6 141.2 153.1

Additional High Point Insights & Trends

The Highlanders' record against the spread in Big South play last year was 8-9-0.

The Panthers score an average of 85.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 68.6 the Highlanders allow.

High Point has put together a 10-2 ATS record and an 11-3 overall record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

High Point vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 9-4-0 4-2 9-4-0 High Point 11-2-0 6-0 6-7-0

High Point vs. Radford Home/Away Splits

Radford High Point 5-0 Home Record 8-0 2-5 Away Record 1-3 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 4-2-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-0-0 84.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.8 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.5 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-4-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-2-0

