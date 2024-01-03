Wednesday's game that pits the High Point Panthers (5-8) against the Radford Highlanders (4-10) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 65-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 3.

The Panthers fell in their most recent matchup 74-66 against Elon on Saturday.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

High Point vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 60

High Point Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Panthers beat the Campbell Camels 48-47 on December 21.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most losses.

The Panthers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

48-47 at home over Campbell (No. 204) on December 21

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 230) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 294) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93)

14.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (30-for-93) Nakyah Terrell: 8.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

8.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

4.9 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Anna Haeger: 6.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.1 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Amaria McNear: 4.0 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 37.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.0 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (302nd in college basketball).

