The Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Highlanders have averaged.
  • This season, High Point has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 43rd.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 85.3 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 68.6 the Highlanders give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, High Point is 11-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

  • High Point scores 89.8 points per game at home, and 78.5 away.
  • The Panthers give up 66.8 points per game at home, and 79.5 away.
  • Beyond the arc, High Point makes fewer treys away (6 per game) than at home (10.8), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.6%) than at home (40.2%) too.

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-63 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/22/2023 Canisius W 78-70 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/30/2023 Bellarmine W 90-85 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/3/2024 @ Radford - Dedmon Center
1/6/2024 Gardner-Webb - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/10/2024 UNC Asheville - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

