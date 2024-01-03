Wednesday's game between the High Point Panthers (11-4, 0-0 Big South) and Radford Highlanders (10-5, 0-0 Big South) going head to head at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no line set.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

High Point vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 75, Radford 74

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Radford

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-1.2)

High Point (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Radford has a 9-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to High Point, who is 11-2-0 ATS. The Highlanders have a 9-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Radford is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while High Point has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (posting 85.3 points per game, 19th in college basketball, and giving up 72.6 per outing, 220th in college basketball) and have a +191 scoring differential.

High Point grabs 44.4 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 31.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.1 boards per game.

High Point hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) while shooting 36.7% from deep (66th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 35.2%.

High Point has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 11.0 (111th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (331st in college basketball).

