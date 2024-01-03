Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Day School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westchester Country Day School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
