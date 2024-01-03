Gaston County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Gaston County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catawba Ridge High School at South Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Belmont, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.