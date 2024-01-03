Forsyth County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Calvary Day School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westchester Country Day School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Tabor High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Stokes High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.