Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Calvary Day School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 3

6:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Westchester Country Day School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Randleman High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Tabor High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Rockingham County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stokes High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3

8:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3

8:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Pfafftown, NC

Pfafftown, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy