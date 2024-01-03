Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Duplin County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Duplin High School at East Duplin High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 3

Beulaville, NC

Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Goldsboro High School