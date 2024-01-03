A pair of hot teams square off when the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers are 4.5-point favorites and put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Wildcats, winners of seven straight. The matchup's over/under is 136.5.

Davidson vs. Dayton Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Dayton -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 136.5 points.

Davidson's average game total this season has been 138.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Davidson has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Davidson's .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS record) is higher than Dayton's .545 mark (6-5-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Davidson vs. Dayton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Dayton 7 63.6% 74.4 147.2 65.6 131.1 134.7 Davidson 6 60% 72.8 147.2 65.5 131.1 136.3

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Flyers were 11-10-0 against the spread last season in A-10 play.

The Wildcats put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 65.6 the Flyers allow to opponents.

Davidson is 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Dayton 6-5-0 2-4 7-4-0 Davidson 6-4-0 1-1 4-6-0

Davidson vs. Dayton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Dayton Davidson 14-2 Home Record 7-8 5-6 Away Record 6-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

