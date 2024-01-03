The Davidson Wildcats (8-3, 0-0 A-10) meet the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Davidson Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David Skogman: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Durkin: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Angelo Brizzi: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. Dayton Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 214th 73.9 Points Scored 74.1 208th 63rd 65.8 Points Allowed 65.3 53rd 266th 34.5 Rebounds 32.9 314th 249th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th 80th 8.7 3pt Made 9.9 26th 176th 13.6 Assists 15.6 73rd 31st 9.5 Turnovers 10.2 56th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.