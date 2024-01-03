The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Wildcats have also taken seven games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends

Davidson has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Dayton has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Flyers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Davidson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking puts Davidson 108th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 101st.

The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Davidson has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.