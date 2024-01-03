Davidson vs. Dayton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Wildcats have also taken seven games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dayton vs. Davidson matchup.
Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Davidson vs. Dayton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dayton Moneyline
|Davidson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dayton (-4.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Dayton (-4.5)
|136.5
|-192
|+158
Davidson vs. Dayton Betting Trends
- Davidson has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Dayton has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Flyers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
Davidson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking puts Davidson 108th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 101st.
- The Wildcats were +100000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- Davidson has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
