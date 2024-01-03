The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

Davidson Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.6% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Davidson has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 314th.

The Wildcats score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (65.6).

Davidson has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Davidson scored more points at home (71.4 per game) than away (70.9) last season.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats conceded 2.9 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (71.3).

Davidson drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule