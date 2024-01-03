The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.6% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Davidson has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 314th.
  • The Wildcats score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (65.6).
  • Davidson has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson scored more points at home (71.4 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats conceded 2.9 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (71.3).
  • Davidson drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Lynchburg W 98-63 John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 62-59 John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Ohio W 72-69 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Dayton - John M. Belk Arena
1/9/2024 Rhode Island - John M. Belk Arena
1/13/2024 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

