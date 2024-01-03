How to Watch Davidson vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) take a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10), winners of seven straight as well. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on CBS Sports Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 41.6% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Davidson has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 314th.
- The Wildcats score 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- Davidson has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson scored more points at home (71.4 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats conceded 2.9 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (71.3).
- Davidson drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (7 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (34.1%).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Lynchburg
|W 98-63
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 62-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Ohio
|W 72-69
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/9/2024
|Rhode Island
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
