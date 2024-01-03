Wednesday's game features the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) and the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) clashing at John M. Belk Arena (on January 3) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 win for Dayton, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Davidson vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 71, Davidson 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-3.9)

Dayton (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Davidson is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Dayton's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Flyers have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 72.8 points per game (235th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per contest (58th in college basketball). They have a +95 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Davidson wins the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. It records 35.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 240th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per contest.

Davidson makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (99th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.2 on average.

The Wildcats average 99.3 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while allowing 89.4 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

Davidson has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball play), 1.6 fewer than the 11.1 it forces on average (267th in college basketball).

