Craven County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Craven County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Craven High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
