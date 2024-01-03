Clemson vs. Miami (FL): Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Clemson vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-1.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-1.5)
|155.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Clemson vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Clemson is 8-4-0 ATS this season.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.
- Miami (FL) is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- Hurricanes games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this year.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7500), Clemson is 34th in the country. It is far higher than that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Tigers' national championship odds have jumped from +20000 at the start of the season to +7500, the fourth-biggest change among all teams.
- Clemson has a 1.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Hurricanes were +3000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +5000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.