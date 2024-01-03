The South Florida Bulls (8-4) face the Charlotte 49ers (7-4) in a clash of AAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 16.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani Smith: 4.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Florida Players to Watch

Carla Brito: 9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Vittoria Blasigh: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Romi Levy: 8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Daniela Gonzalez: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

