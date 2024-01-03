Beaufort County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Beaufort County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Craven High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
