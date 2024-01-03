Alamance County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Alamance County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at River Mill Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Alamance High School at Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Hillsborough, NC
- Conference: Central 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
