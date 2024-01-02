The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

Kevin Miller: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cameron Hildreth: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hunter Sallis: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Prince Aligbe: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 92nd 78.9 Points Scored 79.9 80th 183rd 71.0 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd 168th 37.1 Rebounds 34.7 260th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 318th 204th 7.2 3pt Made 8.3 102nd 112th 14.6 Assists 12.3 269th 46th 9.9 Turnovers 10.1 55th

