The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3, 0-0 ACC) play a fellow ACC squad, the Boston College Eagles (8-3, 0-1 ACC), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 14.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 16.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 17.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Parker Friedrichsen: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Quinten Post: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Prince Aligbe: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank
92nd 78.9 Points Scored 79.9 80th
183rd 71.0 Points Allowed 68.4 123rd
168th 37.1 Rebounds 34.7 260th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 7.1 318th
204th 7.2 3pt Made 8.3 102nd
112th 14.6 Assists 12.3 269th
46th 9.9 Turnovers 10.1 55th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.