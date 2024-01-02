A pair of hot squads square off when the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, winners of seven in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline FanDuel Boston College (-1.5) 149.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Wake Forest has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 The Demon Deacons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

