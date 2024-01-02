A pair of hot squads square off when the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, winners of seven in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
FanDuel Boston College (-1.5) 149.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wake Forest vs. Boston College Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Boston College has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 12 games have hit the over.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • The Demon Deacons have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
  • The implied probability of Wake Forest winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

