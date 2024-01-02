How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) visit the Boston College Eagles (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Demon Deacons are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Eagles, who have won four in a row.
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- The Demon Deacons make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Wake Forest is 9-2 when it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Demon Deacons are the 277th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 149th.
- The Demon Deacons average 10.5 more points per game (81.3) than the Eagles give up (70.8).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 70.8 points, it is 9-2.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Wake Forest put up 4.7 more points per game (79.1) than it did in away games (74.4).
- Defensively the Demon Deacons were better in home games last year, giving up 71.3 points per game, compared to 77.8 on the road.
- Wake Forest made 9.1 three-pointers per game, which was 1.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 37.8% in home games and 37.2% in away games.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Delaware State
|W 88-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 91-68
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 86-63
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/2/2024
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|1/6/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/9/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
