Wake County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southern Wayne High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Wendell, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
