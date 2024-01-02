If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Union County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Christian School at Tabernacle Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 2

5:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Monroe High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2

7:30 PM ET on January 2 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkwood High School at Forest Hills High School