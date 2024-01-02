Rowan County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Rowan County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jesse C. Carson High School at A.L. Brown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Kannapolis, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
