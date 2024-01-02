The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks. The point total for the matchup is set at 156.5.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 156.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 11 games this season, North Carolina and its opponents have combined to total more than 156.5 points.

North Carolina's outings this year have an average total of 159.5, 3.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tar Heels are 6-5-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina has a 6-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 7-6-0 mark from Pittsburgh.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 63.6% 86.3 166.8 73.3 138.1 152.5 Pittsburgh 3 23.1% 80.5 166.8 64.8 138.1 147.0

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

North Carolina won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Tar Heels record 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).

North Carolina has a 6-5 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 6-5-0 6-3 7-4-0 Pittsburgh 7-6-0 0-1 9-4-0

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Pittsburgh 12-3 Home Record 14-3 4-7 Away Record 7-5 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

