The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot: 15.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • RJ Davis: 21.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ingram Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cormac Ryan: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank
42nd 82.8 Points Scored 84.9 24th
47th 64.8 Points Allowed 75.0 282nd
35th 41.4 Rebounds 38.1 123rd
38th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 139th
12th 10.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
60th 16.1 Assists 14.3 134th
18th 9.2 Turnovers 10.4 66th

