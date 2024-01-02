North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 15.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
- RJ Davis: 21.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|42nd
|82.8
|Points Scored
|84.9
|24th
|47th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|282nd
|35th
|41.4
|Rebounds
|38.1
|123rd
|38th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|139th
|12th
|10.5
|3pt Made
|7.7
|163rd
|60th
|16.1
|Assists
|14.3
|134th
|18th
|9.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|66th
