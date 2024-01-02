The Pittsburgh Panthers (8-3, 0-1 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 15.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK RJ Davis: 21.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Blake Hinson: 21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Carlton Carrington: 14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ishmael Leggett: 14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Zach Austin: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Fede Federiko: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 42nd 82.8 Points Scored 84.9 24th 47th 64.8 Points Allowed 75.0 282nd 35th 41.4 Rebounds 38.1 123rd 38th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 139th 12th 10.5 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 60th 16.1 Assists 14.3 134th 18th 9.2 Turnovers 10.4 66th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.