The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|155.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.
- Pittsburgh is 7-5-1 ATS this year.
- A total of eight Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Tar Heels have experienced the 41st-biggest change this season, dropping from +2200 at the beginning to +3000.
- The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.
