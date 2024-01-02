The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh matchup.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN Networks

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 155.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

North Carolina is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight out of 12 times this season.

Pittsburgh is 7-5-1 ATS this year.

A total of eight Panthers games this season have gone over the point total.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), North Carolina is 12th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 18th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tar Heels have experienced the 41st-biggest change this season, dropping from +2200 at the beginning to +3000.

The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

