The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Tar Heels average 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers give up (64.8).

When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-pointers, North Carolina fared better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage on the road.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule