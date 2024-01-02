The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Tar Heels put up 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers allow (64.8).

When North Carolina puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than in road games (71.1).

When playing at home, North Carolina made 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to when playing on the road (29.3%).

