How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Petersen Events Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.
- The Tar Heels put up 86.3 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 64.8 the Panthers give up.
- When North Carolina totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-3.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in away games (70.2).
- Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last year, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- At home, North Carolina sunk 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to away from home (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
