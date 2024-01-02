For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jesperi Kotkaniemi a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

  • In nine of 37 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 94 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 3-2
12/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:41 Home W 5-3
12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:47 Away W 5-2
12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:30 Home L 5-4
12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:08 Away L 2-1 SO
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 13:54 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:09 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.